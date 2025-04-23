In the Chernihiv region, unknown individuals beat a serviceman: what is known

In Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, on April 20, unknown persons beat a man who turned out to be a soldier. The victim ended up in the hospital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

Details

The police were informed about a man with numerous bodily injuries by doctors from a hospital in Nizhyn.

"The victim turned out to be a serviceman," the police said.

Later, law enforcement officers established from social networks that the man was attacked by unknown persons who inflicted bodily injuries on him.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The police are establishing those involved in the attack.

Information about the event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the characteristics of a crime under Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism).

Four teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv were notified of suspicion