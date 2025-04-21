$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

Kyiv

 • 1578 views

Four teenagers, three 17-year-olds and one 15-year-old, were notified of suspicion for beating up a soldier in Hydropark. They are charged with hooliganism, the prosecutor's office is requesting house arrest.

Four teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

Four teenagers who beat a soldier in Hydropark have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism. The prosecutor's office is requesting house arrest. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, four minors have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reads the statement.

Details

It has been established that on April 18, a group of teenagers, including three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy, in Hydropark provoked a conflict with a serviceman.

The man serves in one of the National Guard units and came to the capital on leave. According to eyewitnesses, initially the suspects argued with other men, and then began a conflict with the soldier. The video of the scuffle was recorded by eyewitnesses.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 4 years of imprisonment. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by juvenile investigators of the Dnipro Police Department of Kyiv.

A motion has been sent to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for the suspects.

Recall

Uman police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of beating a soldier in the village of Yatranivka. All participants of the incident have been identified, the investigation is ongoing under the article on hooliganism.

Olga Rozgon

