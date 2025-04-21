Four teenagers who beat up a soldier in Kyiv were notified of suspicion

Four teenagers who beat a soldier in Hydropark have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism. The prosecutor's office is requesting house arrest. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, four minors have been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons (Part 2, Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reads the statement.

Details

It has been established that on April 18, a group of teenagers, including three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old boy, in Hydropark provoked a conflict with a serviceman.

The man serves in one of the National Guard units and came to the capital on leave. According to eyewitnesses, initially the suspects argued with other men, and then began a conflict with the soldier. The video of the scuffle was recorded by eyewitnesses.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 4 years of imprisonment. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by juvenile investigators of the Dnipro Police Department of Kyiv.

A motion has been sent to the court to choose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for the suspects.

Recall

Uman police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of beating a soldier in the village of Yatranivka. All participants of the incident have been identified, the investigation is ongoing under the article on hooliganism.