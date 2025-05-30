In Romania, an alert was declared in the border area due to the Russian Federation's drone attack on Ukraine, planes were not raised

Romania announced an alert in the area bordering Ukraine due to a night attack by Russian troops with drones on Odesa region, but did not raise planes, no crossing of the Romanian border was recorded, but searches will be carried out in the area adjacent to the border, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"On Friday, May 30, the troops of the Russian Federation carried out a new series of drone attacks on the civilian port infrastructure of Ukraine on the Danube near the Romanian borders. The radar surveillance system of the Romanian Armed Forces, which constantly monitored the air situation, detected a group of targets in the airspace of Ukraine around 00:30, heading towards the port of Izmail in Ukraine, near the Romanian state border," the Romanian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Thus, as indicated, "measures stipulated by the current procedures were taken, and an alarm signal was sent to the population in the northern part of Tulcea County at 01:24 using the RO-Alert program of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations."

"According to the radar, the controlled targets never crossed the airspace of Romania. Also, the situation did not require the take-off of combat service aircraft of the Air Policing Combat Service, which were ready to intervene as soon as possible," the Romanian Ministry of Defense noted.

The signal to end the air alert was received at 01:42.

As reported, "to date, there is no information or data on the possible accidental попадання on the territory of Romania of debris from drones used in the attack." "In accordance with standard operating procedures in these situations, the forces and means of the Ministry of Defense (Romania) will conduct searches this morning in the areas adjacent to the state border, located in the area of the attacked Ukrainian facilities, where such risks may arise," the statement said.

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and targets, which are unjustified and seriously violate international law," the Romanian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Russia attacked Odesa region with drones, there is destruction of the "Nova Poshta" branch: consequences shown