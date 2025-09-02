Young man in Izmail wounded by explosion of unknown object
In Izmail, a 23-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of an explosion of an unknown object he picked up. Police are investigating the incident, reminding of the danger of touching suspicious objects.
In Izmail (Odesa region), a man was injured as a result of an explosion. This was reported by the Izmail District Police Department of Odesa region, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that a 23-year-old man with numerous shrapnel wounds was taken to the hospital.
Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that the young man found an unknown object and picked it up, after which an explosion occurred. Currently, an investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit and explosives experts of the regional police are working at the scene.
Law enforcement officers emphasize: if suspicious objects are found, they should not be touched.
"Step away and call the State Emergency Service hotline at 101 or the National Police at 102," the police added.
On August 31, a civilian vessel hit an unidentified explosive device off the coast of Odesa, which led to an explosion. The incident resulted in no casualties or significant technical losses.
