In Odesa region due to attack by Russian drone port infrastructure damaged, one injured: the consequences were shown

Russian drones attacked the Izmail district of the Odesa region, damaging port infrastructure and an educational institution, and one woman was injured by shrapnel and hospitalized, Odesa RMA head Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy massively attacked the Izmail district with strike drones. One person was affected. Our air defense forces were working to destroy the enemy drones. As a result of the enemy attack, there is damage to the port infrastructure, a non-functioning educational institution - Kiper wrote.

Also, according to him, a car in which a woman was inside was hit by shrapnel. "She received a shrapnel wound to the thigh, was hospitalized in moderate condition. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the RMA head said.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

"Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters," the State Emergency Service reported.

