Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101564 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99980 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124662 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113214 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158732 views

In Odesa region due to attack by Russian drone port infrastructure damaged, one injured: the consequences were shown

In Odesa region due to attack by Russian drone port infrastructure damaged, one injured: the consequences were shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28248 views

As a result of a night drone attack on the Izmail district, port infrastructure and an educational institution were damaged. One woman received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.

Russian drones attacked the Izmail district of the Odesa region, damaging port infrastructure and an educational institution, and one woman was injured by shrapnel and hospitalized, Odesa RMA head Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy massively attacked the Izmail district with strike drones. One person was affected. Our air defense forces were working to destroy the enemy drones. As a result of the enemy attack, there is damage to the port infrastructure, a non-functioning educational institution

- Kiper wrote.

Also, according to him, a car in which a woman was inside was hit by shrapnel. "She received a shrapnel wound to the thigh, was hospitalized in moderate condition. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the RMA head said.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Odesa region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

"Fires broke out at the impact sites, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters," the State Emergency Service reported.

Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador02.13.25, 09:24 • 50070 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
izmailIzmail
odesaOdesa

