Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90447 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102134 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100271 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102547 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113229 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159165 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103345 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 94637 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 65870 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159160 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149456 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100683 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 106454 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136782 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138587 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166524 views
Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50071 views

Two drones are found on the territory of Moldova, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga. According to preliminary data, fragments of one belong to a Russian UAV, and the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summons the Russian ambassador for explanations.

According to the Moldovan police, two drones crashed in Moldova, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga and, according to preliminary data, its fragments belong to a Russian drone. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Police (of Moldova) informs that two more drones have been found on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. One of them was found in an agricultural field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district; and the other exploded in a field about 1.5 kilometers from Chadyr Lunga," the National Police of Moldova said.

As indicated, experts from the police explosives department are currently at both locations conducting research, and later the drones will be examined in detail.

"According to preliminary data, the fragments found in Chadyr Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the National Police of Moldova said in a statement.

The territories, as noted, are isolated, and the danger to citizens in the area has been ruled out.

Unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in Moldova, investigation underway12.02.2025, 15:36 • 23752 views

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and summoned the accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern and strongly condemns the repeated violation of national airspace by drones launched after Russian attacks on infrastructure in southern Ukraine. On the night of February 12-13, border police patrols reported several drones crossing the territory of the Republic of Moldova, and two of them crashed and exploded in unpopulated areas, one near the town of Chumai in Taraclia district and the other in a field about 1.5 kilometers from the towns of Ceadir Lunga and Vala Perdhei," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

These incidents, as noted by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, "pose a serious threat to the security of our citizens and emphasize the growing risks to regional stability." "Fortunately, there were no casualties, but such violations of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova are unacceptable and must not be tolerated," the statement reads.

Given the seriousness of these violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to urgently summon the accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation in Chisinau to receive official explanations and express its strong protest against these unacceptable actions

- the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

The Republic of Moldova, as noted, considers these actions "a violation of its sovereignty and a risk to peace and security in the region." "We reiterate our firm call for an immediate cessation of this aggression and strict compliance with international law," the statement said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the competent national institutions and international partners, is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the Republic of Moldova and its citizens," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova12.02.25, 16:12 • 26134 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

