Two drones crash in Moldova: Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

According to the Moldovan police, two drones crashed in Moldova, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga and, according to preliminary data, its fragments belong to a Russian drone. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry condemned the violation of airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations, UNN reports.

Details

"The National Police (of Moldova) informs that two more drones have been found on the territory of the Republic of Moldova. One of them was found in an agricultural field near the village of Chumai, Taraclia district; and the other exploded in a field about 1.5 kilometers from Chadyr Lunga," the National Police of Moldova said.

As indicated, experts from the police explosives department are currently at both locations conducting research, and later the drones will be examined in detail.

"According to preliminary data, the fragments found in Chadyr Lunga belong to a Russian drone," the National Police of Moldova said in a statement.

The territories, as noted, are isolated, and the danger to citizens in the area has been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova and summoned the accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its deep concern and strongly condemns the repeated violation of national airspace by drones launched after Russian attacks on infrastructure in southern Ukraine. On the night of February 12-13, border police patrols reported several drones crossing the territory of the Republic of Moldova, and two of them crashed and exploded in unpopulated areas, one near the town of Chumai in Taraclia district and the other in a field about 1.5 kilometers from the towns of Ceadir Lunga and Vala Perdhei," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

These incidents, as noted by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, "pose a serious threat to the security of our citizens and emphasize the growing risks to regional stability." "Fortunately, there were no casualties, but such violations of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova are unacceptable and must not be tolerated," the statement reads.

Given the seriousness of these violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to urgently summon the accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation in Chisinau to receive official explanations and express its strong protest against these unacceptable actions - the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

The Republic of Moldova, as noted, considers these actions "a violation of its sovereignty and a risk to peace and security in the region." "We reiterate our firm call for an immediate cessation of this aggression and strict compliance with international law," the statement said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the competent national institutions and international partners, is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the Republic of Moldova and its citizens," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said.

