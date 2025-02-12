Unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in Moldova, investigation underway

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 45152 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 91507 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102297 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117370 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125328 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102570 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113231 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116850 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159268 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103446 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95374 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66636 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106619 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149546 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 181724 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100855 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106619 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136830 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138637 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166569 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in Moldova, investigation underway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23753 views

A drone was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district of Moldova. According to the results of the initial inspection, no explosives were found on it, and investigative actions are underway.

In Moldova, a drone was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it, UNN reports with reference to the Moldovan police.

The National Police reports that a few minutes ago a drone was spotted in a field near the village of Salcha, Tarakliya district 

- the statement said.

In particular, it is reported that explosives experts are going to conduct a detailed examination. However, after the initial examination, it was found that there were no explosives on it.

Law enforcement officials note that there is no threat to the safety of citizens in the region. Investigative actions are ongoing at the scene. 

Recall 

On the night of February 3, the monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized drone flight. The drone flew along the Pavlivka-Carmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol route between 00:30 and 00:45.

According to local media, after that , the drone left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on the same trajectory.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
moldovaMoldova
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising