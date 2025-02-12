Unmanned aerial vehicle spotted in Moldova, investigation underway

In Moldova, a drone was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it, UNN reports with reference to the Moldovan police.

The National Police reports that a few minutes ago a drone was spotted in a field near the village of Salcha, Tarakliya district - the statement said.

In particular, it is reported that explosives experts are going to conduct a detailed examination. However, after the initial examination, it was found that there were no explosives on it.

Law enforcement officials note that there is no threat to the safety of citizens in the region. Investigative actions are ongoing at the scene.

Recall

On the night of February 3, the monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized drone flight. The drone flew along the Pavlivka-Carmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol route between 00:30 and 00:45.

According to local media, after that , the drone left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova on the same trajectory.