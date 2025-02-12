“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 43179 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 88842 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101885 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116719 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124984 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102509 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113223 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116841 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159005 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103198 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 93507 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 64734 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106178 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100411 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116719 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149313 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181493 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136685 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138487 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166435 views
“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26134 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the incident with the Russian UAV in Moldova. According to him, this is an example of Russia's destabilizing actions that require a NATO response.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reacted to the news that a Russian UAV crashed in Moldova, calling it "sabotage." He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

What Russia is doing is sabotage. These destabilizing acts in Moldova and in other EU countries are happening all the time 

- Rütte said.

According to him, NATO should respond to such things.

"We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. The UAVs in Moldova are an example of this situation,"  the NATO Secretary General added.

Recall 

In Moldova, a UAV was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
moldovaMoldova

