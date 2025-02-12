“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reacted to the news that a Russian UAV crashed in Moldova, calling it "sabotage." He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.

What Russia is doing is sabotage. These destabilizing acts in Moldova and in other EU countries are happening all the time - Rütte said.

According to him, NATO should respond to such things.

"We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. The UAVs in Moldova are an example of this situation," the NATO Secretary General added.

Recall

In Moldova, a UAV was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it.