“This is sabotage": NATO Secretary General reacts to Russian UAV in Moldova
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the incident with the Russian UAV in Moldova. According to him, this is an example of Russia's destabilizing actions that require a NATO response.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has reacted to the news that a Russian UAV crashed in Moldova, calling it "sabotage." He said this during a press conference, UNN reports.
What Russia is doing is sabotage. These destabilizing acts in Moldova and in other EU countries are happening all the time
According to him, NATO should respond to such things.
"We are not at war, but we are not at peace either. The UAVs in Moldova are an example of this situation," the NATO Secretary General added.
Recall
In Moldova, a UAV was spotted near the village of Salcha, Taraclia district. According to the results of the initial examination, no explosives were found on it.