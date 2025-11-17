After the Russian attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment caught fire on the vessel: an operational headquarters has been deployed, there are no grounds for evacuation

After the Russian attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment located on board a vessel flying the Turkish flag caught fire. As reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, there are currently no grounds for evacuating the population, UNN reports.

After the night Russian attack on the port of Izmail, gas pumping equipment located on board a civilian vessel flying the Turkish flag caught fire.

As reported by the department, an operational headquarters headed by the head of the Izmail district military administration is already working at the scene. Units of the State Emergency Service, including teams equipped with robotic systems, as well as all necessary auxiliary services, are involved in eliminating the consequences. The situation is under constant control of specialists.

According to local authorities, there are currently no grounds for evacuating the population.

The State Enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" participates in all coordination processes and acts within its competence to minimize risks and ensure safety.

Official information will be updated as data becomes available.

Russian attack on Odesa region on November 17: village in Romania evacuated due to threat of explosion of liquefied gas vessel

Residents of the Romanian village of Plauru were evacuated due to the threat of explosion of a liquefied petroleum gas vessel that caught fire in the port of Izmail in Odesa region after a Russian attack.

As UNN reported, as a result of the Russian attack on the DTEK energy facility in Odesa region on November 17, 4,000 families were reconnected using backup schemes. At the same time, another 32,500 families were temporarily left without electricity, and repairs will take a long time.