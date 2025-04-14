In Odesa region, police detained a man who was "saving" his comrades from the TCC with a rifle

In the Izmail district of Odesa region, a man was detained for threatening to use weapons against the military at a checkpoint. He faces up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa region police.

Details

A few days ago, in the evening, at one of the checkpoints in the Safyanivska community, servicemen of the Izmail district territorial recruitment and social support center stopped two men for inspection. The latter did not provide their documents, but reported that they were allegedly brought by a friend, who was immediately called.

Soon an armed man arrived at the scene in a car. Through the window of the vehicle, he pointed a carbine at the servicemen and threatened to use it, after which he ordered his friends to get into the car and drove away with them in an unknown direction," the police said - said in the message.

According to law enforcement officers, the investigative task force of the territorial police unit searched for all three citizens. They turned out to be local residents.

The driver was detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with the procedural order, and his passengers were handed over to the TCC and SP for inspection. During the search at the detainee's place of residence, the car in which he was traveling, a smoothbore rifle and a carbine with a silencer registered to him, as well as 158 rounds of various calibers, were seized.

"Currently, we have collected enough evidence and informed the 44-year-old defendant of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. According to current legislation, the man faces imprisonment for up to eight years," said Anatoliy Marshavka, head of the investigative department of the Izmail district police department.

It is also reported that law enforcement officers will transfer the case materials to SBU officers.

Addition

In Lutsk, the head of the VLK was found dead in the premises of the TCC on Friday, April 11.

"In the morning, the police received a report about the discovery of a man's body without signs of life. An investigative task force and an expert worked at the scene. No bodily injuries were found, he died of natural causes, preliminarily. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations," the police said.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man bit a TCC employee in the leg. The incident occurred when the soldiers tried to check his documents.