In Odesa region, police detained a man who was "saving" his comrades from the TCC with a rifle

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15936 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14018 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19332 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28756 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61331 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57820 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33592 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59508 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106592 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165815 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21749 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20665 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22343 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24298 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26930 views
In Odesa region, police detained a man who was "saving" his comrades from the TCC with a rifle

Kyiv • UNN

 11030 views

In the Odesa region, a man with a carbine threatened the military to take his friends from the checkpoint. Police detained the attacker and seized the weapon.

In Odesa region, police detained a man who was "saving" his comrades from the TCC with a rifle

In the Izmail district of Odesa region, a man was detained for threatening to use weapons against the military at a checkpoint. He faces up to 8 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa region police.

Details

A few days ago, in the evening, at one of the checkpoints in the Safyanivska community, servicemen of the Izmail district territorial recruitment and social support center stopped two men for inspection. The latter did not provide their documents, but reported that they were allegedly brought by a friend, who was immediately called.

Soon an armed man arrived at the scene in a car. Through the window of the vehicle, he pointed a carbine at the servicemen and threatened to use it, after which he ordered his friends to get into the car and drove away with them in an unknown direction," the police said

- said in the message.

According to law enforcement officers, the investigative task force of the territorial police unit searched for all three citizens. They turned out to be local residents.

The driver was detained by law enforcement officers in accordance with the procedural order, and his passengers were handed over to the TCC and SP for inspection. During the search at the detainee's place of residence, the car in which he was traveling, a smoothbore rifle and a carbine with a silencer registered to him, as well as 158 rounds of various calibers, were seized.

"Currently, we have collected enough evidence and informed the 44-year-old defendant of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations in a special period. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being resolved. According to current legislation, the man faces imprisonment for up to eight years," said Anatoliy Marshavka, head of the investigative department of the Izmail district police department.

It is also reported that law enforcement officers will transfer the case materials to SBU officers.

Addition

In Lutsk, the head of the VLK was found dead in the premises of the TCC on Friday, April 11.

"In the morning, the police received a report about the discovery of a man's body without signs of life. An investigative task force and an expert worked at the scene. No bodily injuries were found, he died of natural causes, preliminarily. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations," the police said.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, a man bit a TCC employee in the leg. The incident occurred when the soldiers tried to check his documents.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Izmail
Ukraine
Odesa
