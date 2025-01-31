Seafarers will be able to receive documents from Diya in Izmail, the third location in Ukraine

Izmail has become another city where seafarers will pick up qualification documents, which are issued on the Diia portal. This is reported by Diya, according to UNN.

“Congratulations to Izmail on the connection! We know that sailors solve many issues here as well,” the statement said.

In order to order documents for Izmail, you need to select it in the list of Morrichservice centers when filling out an application on the Diia portal.

This is now the third location after Odesa and Kyiv where seafarers are issued qualification documents via the Diia portal.

“As a reminder, your documents can be picked up by another person, including at the Izmail Morrichservice. To do this, specify it on the Diia portal. And everything will be done without notaries and queues - that is why every second seafarer draws up documents with Diia,” the statement said.

