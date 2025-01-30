“Diia is once again accepting applications for the international register of damages for destroyed housing

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 51537 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 80306 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104849 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126937 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103016 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132066 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103671 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113374 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116957 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100710 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 35190 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115211 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 41020 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109709 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 51537 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126937 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132066 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 11293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 16634 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109709 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139191 views
“Diia is once again accepting applications for the international register of damages for destroyed housing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21731 views

Ukrainians can once again apply for compensation for damaged housing through Diia to the International Register of Damage in The Hague. The register records the damage and is the first step for future reparations.

Ukrainians can again apply for compensation for destroyed or damaged housing through the Diia app. The function of submitting applications to the International Register of Losses in The Hague has resumed. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Almost every day begins and ends with anxiety, often with damage and destruction of Ukrainian homes,

- the statement said.

Details

The Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized the importance of recording the consequences of Russian aggression at the international level. He called for applications to be submitted to the International Register of Damage in The Hague.

"The service is back in operation in Diya," said Fedorov.

The application can be submitted by owners of apartments or houses in Ukraine that have been affected by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The damage register records the damage and serves as the first step for future reparations.

The more statements we receive, the stronger the international signal will be about the scale of losses Ukraine is suffering because of Russian aggression, Fedorov emphasized.

Previously

Some services in the Diia app were temporarily unavailable due to updates to state registries.

To recap

The "eRestore" program has already resumed work in "Action".

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ukraineUkraine

