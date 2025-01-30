“Diia is once again accepting applications for the international register of damages for destroyed housing

Ukrainians can again apply for compensation for destroyed or damaged housing through the Diia app. The function of submitting applications to the International Register of Losses in The Hague has resumed. This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.



Almost every day begins and ends with anxiety, often with damage and destruction of Ukrainian homes, - the statement said.

Details

The Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized the importance of recording the consequences of Russian aggression at the international level. He called for applications to be submitted to the International Register of Damage in The Hague.

"The service is back in operation in Diya," said Fedorov.

The application can be submitted by owners of apartments or houses in Ukraine that have been affected by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The damage register records the damage and serves as the first step for future reparations.

The more statements we receive, the stronger the international signal will be about the scale of losses Ukraine is suffering because of Russian aggression, Fedorov emphasized.

Previously

Some services in the Diia app were temporarily unavailable due to updates to state registries.

To recap

The "eRestore" program has already resumed work in "Action".

