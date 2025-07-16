Russian drones attacked Odesa region: enemy struck Izmail, infrastructure damaged

In Odesa region, Russian troops attacked Izmail district with drones overnight, damaging infrastructure and blowing out windows in administrative buildings in Izmail, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy attacked Izmail district with attack drones. Despite the active work of our air defense forces, there is damage to infrastructure. In the city of Izmail, windows were blown out in administrative buildings. - Kiper reported.

Addition

According to data from the Romanian publication Digi24, a Russian attack was recorded from the Romanian side from the city of Tulcea. No RO-Alert messages - a warning system on mobile phones that notifies about dangerous or emergency situations - were received in Romania, as indicated, but there were at least 13 calls to the emergency number 112.