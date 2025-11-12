"With old Russian weapons": Venezuela prepares fierce resistance and anarchy in the fight against the US - Reuters

Venezuela is deploying weapons, including Russian-made equipment that is many years old, and plans to organize guerrilla resistance or sow chaos in the event of a US air or ground attack. This is reported by Reuters, citing unnamed "informed sources" and "planning documents," UNN reports.

The publication notes that the American armed forces significantly outnumber the Venezuelan ones, which suffer from a lack of training, low wages, and deteriorating equipment. Thus, some unit commanders were even forced to negotiate with local food producers to feed their soldiers, as state supplies are insufficient.

These realities have prompted the government of (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro to bet on two potential strategies, including a guerrilla response, which high-ranking officials have publicly, though without details, mentioned, and another that officials have not acknowledged. - the publication quotes its interlocutors.

According to them, the guerrilla-style defense, which the government called "prolonged resistance," will involve small military units in more than 280 locations that will carry out acts of sabotage and other guerrilla tactics.

The second strategy, called "anarchization," involves using intelligence services and armed supporters of the ruling party to create chaos in the streets of the capital Caracas and turn Venezuela into an ungovernable country for foreign forces. - the publication quotes a source close to the Venezuelan opposition.

At the same time, according to the media's interlocutors, it is unclear when the government might apply each of the tactics, with "any resistance strategy having little chance of success."

Earlier, the US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" strike group arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

