November 11, 07:55 PM • 13544 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 34149 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 40214 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 60480 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 37794 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 54572 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 45026 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23233 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 25108 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 26461 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
Electricity outage schedules
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 60469 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 48903 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 54566 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 45022 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 95565 views
"With old Russian weapons": Venezuela prepares fierce resistance and anarchy in the fight against the US - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

Venezuela is deploying old Russian weapons for guerrilla resistance and plans to sow chaos in the event of a US attack. This is because the US military significantly outnumbers the Venezuelan military, which suffers from a lack of training and poor equipment.

"With old Russian weapons": Venezuela prepares fierce resistance and anarchy in the fight against the US - Reuters

Venezuela is deploying weapons, including Russian-made equipment that is many years old, and plans to organize guerrilla resistance or sow chaos in the event of a US air or ground attack. This is reported by Reuters, citing unnamed "informed sources" and "planning documents," UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes that the American armed forces significantly outnumber the Venezuelan ones, which suffer from a lack of training, low wages, and deteriorating equipment. Thus, some unit commanders were even forced to negotiate with local food producers to feed their soldiers, as state supplies are insufficient.

These realities have prompted the government of (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro to bet on two potential strategies, including a guerrilla response, which high-ranking officials have publicly, though without details, mentioned, and another that officials have not acknowledged.

- the publication quotes its interlocutors.

According to them, the guerrilla-style defense, which the government called "prolonged resistance," will involve small military units in more than 280 locations that will carry out acts of sabotage and other guerrilla tactics.

The second strategy, called "anarchization," involves using intelligence services and armed supporters of the ruling party to create chaos in the streets of the capital Caracas and turn Venezuela into an ungovernable country for foreign forces.

- the publication quotes a source close to the Venezuelan opposition.

At the same time, according to the media's interlocutors, it is unclear when the government might apply each of the tactics, with "any resistance strategy having little chance of success."

Recall

Earlier, the US aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" strike group arrived in Latin America, which, according to analysts, could escalate the confrontation between Washington and Caracas.

US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - Reuters02.11.25, 16:34 • 11848 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Venezuela