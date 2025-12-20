US launched military operation against ISIS in Syria

US forces have launched a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria. This was reported by the US Central Command on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

US forces have launched a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria. This powerful strike was a response to the attack on US and allied forces in Syria on December 13. - the statement reads.

Recall

Pentagon chief Pete Hegset announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to eliminate ISIS militants, their infrastructure, and armed positions.