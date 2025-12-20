US launched military operation against ISIS in Syria

$42.340.00
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 2594 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 6736 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 9578 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 10903 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 20754 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 35144 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26374 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31937 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40431 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian agent detained for attempting to set up video traps on Dnipro highways to monitor the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 20, 02:33 AM • 12037 views
United States imposes sanctions on Maduro's relatives and associatesDecember 20, 03:10 AM • 4766 views
Poland is ready to help Ukraine organize future electionsDecember 20, 04:21 AM • 3966 views
Putin still seeks to seize all of Ukraine and regain control of parts of Europe - ReutersDecember 20, 04:40 AM • 6378 views
Putin's special envoy went to the US for talks on Ukraine05:57 AM • 10952 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 63548 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 42021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 50416 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 44684 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 69850 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 19825 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 67081 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 48478 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 46171 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 52233 views
US launched military operation against ISIS in Syria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

US forces have launched a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria. This is in response to the attack on US and allied forces on December 13.

US forces have launched a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria. This was reported by the US Central Command on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

US forces have launched a large-scale strike against ISIS infrastructure and weapons facilities in Syria. This powerful strike was a response to the attack on US and allied forces in Syria on December 13.

- the statement reads.

Further information will be provided shortly.

Recall

Pentagon chief Pete Hegset announced the start of Operation "Hawk Strike" in Syria to eliminate ISIS militants, their infrastructure, and armed positions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Social network
Pete Hegseth
United States Central Command
The Pentagon
Syria