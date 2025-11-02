$42.080.01
Hegseth: US-China relations have never been better

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced an improvement in relations between the United States and China. This happened after US President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea and his own meeting with Chinese Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun in Malaysia.

Hegseth: US-China relations have never been better

Relations between the United States of America and China have never been better. This was stated on the X social network by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, after the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea, he had an equally positive meeting with his counterpart, Chinese Minister of National Defense Admiral Dong Jun, in Malaysia.

And we spoke again last night. The Admiral and I agree that peace, stability, and good relations are the best path for our two great and strong nations. As President Trump said, his historic "G2 meeting" set the tone for eternal peace and success for the US and China. The War Department will do the same — peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations.

- Hegseth noted.

He added that the parties also agreed on the need to create military channels to de-escalate conflicts and any emerging problems.

"We will have several more meetings on this soon," the Pentagon chief summarized.

Recall

The other day, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Kuala Lumpur – the talks took place the day after the agreements on a "truce" between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Russia is no longer needed by either Beijing or Washington: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on China-US negotiations30.10.25, 11:48 • 3827 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States