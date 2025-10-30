$42.080.01
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
08:17 AM • 10217 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
08:02 AM • 13967 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 12723 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 18250 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27059 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44386 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44828 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
October 29, 02:53 PM • 42522 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
October 29, 12:54 PM • 92683 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Publications
Exclusives
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Russia is no longer needed by either Beijing or Washington: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on China-US negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, China and the United States have decided to stop fighting each other and start earning together.

Russia is no longer needed by either Beijing or Washington: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on China-US negotiations

The signing of a one-year trade agreement on rare earth metals and tariff reductions by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping indicates a "joint end to the war in Ukraine." This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to the head of the CPD, it seems that China and the United States have decided not to fight each other anymore, but to earn together.

In the language of diplomacy, this means that Russia is no longer needed by either Beijing or Washington. Its trump cards - cheap resources - burned out in one day

- the report says.

Kovalenko added that China and the United States are not enemies, but partners. And for Moscow, in his opinion, this is a disaster. He added: while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launches missiles, real agreements on the future world order are being made without him.

China now has an incentive to trade with America, not to support the Kremlin's toxic war. If Beijing and Washington find a new formula for coexistence, Russia will simply remain outside the civilized world, in the eternal role of a raw material appendage, but a situational one

- summarized the head of the CPD.

China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine

