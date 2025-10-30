The signing of a one-year trade agreement on rare earth metals and tariff reductions by US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping indicates a "joint end to the war in Ukraine." This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to the head of the CPD, it seems that China and the United States have decided not to fight each other anymore, but to earn together.

In the language of diplomacy, this means that Russia is no longer needed by either Beijing or Washington. Its trump cards - cheap resources - burned out in one day - the report says.

Kovalenko added that China and the United States are not enemies, but partners. And for Moscow, in his opinion, this is a disaster. He added: while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launches missiles, real agreements on the future world order are being made without him.

China now has an incentive to trade with America, not to support the Kremlin's toxic war. If Beijing and Washington find a new formula for coexistence, Russia will simply remain outside the civilized world, in the eternal role of a raw material appendage, but a situational one - summarized the head of the CPD.

