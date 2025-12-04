NYT: Pentagon watchdog believes Hegseth's Signal chat risked endangering US troops

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 3, 11:09 PM • 14973 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 26256 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 28809 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 40104 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 46641 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 25752 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 28969 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26002 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25840 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 31051 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
98%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany introduces 10-year citizenship ban for faking language certificatesDecember 4, 12:40 AM • 16172 views
occupiers deny emergency aid to Skadovsk residents due to lack of registrationDecember 4, 12:57 AM • 14226 views
"We will not stand on ceremony, we are waiting for orders": Kadyrov supported Putin's statement about a possible war with Europe03:50 AM • 12895 views
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro05:23 AM • 12065 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10315 views
Publications
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhoto06:30 AM • 10546 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 46642 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 43027 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 58584 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 60640 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 202508:53 AM • 650 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 18295 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 63419 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 66584 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 120658 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Film
The New York Times

NYT: Pentagon watchdog believes Hegseth's Signal chat risked endangering US troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A Pentagon report found that Pete Hegseth's use of the Signal app to discuss airstrikes in Yemen posed a threat to US troops. Information could have been compromised, and messages were not properly stored.

NYT: Pentagon watchdog believes Hegseth's Signal chat risked endangering US troops
defense.gov

A report by the acting Inspector General of the Pentagon concluded that US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's use of the Signal app to discuss upcoming US military airstrikes in Yemen earlier this year risked endangering American troops, according to two people familiar with the findings, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The report, which was due to be released on Thursday, thoroughly examines Hegseth's participation in a group chat on the Signal messaging app with several other senior Trump administration officials, which became public after a journalist, who was accidentally added to the list, wrote about it.

The Pentagon's internal investigation found that Hegseth's use of the app "posed a risk of potentially compromising Department of Defense information that could have endangered personnel and missions if it had been disclosed to a foreign adversary," according to two people familiar with the document.

The report did not state whether any information was classified at the time it was shared. However, it noted that Hegseth has "initial classification authority" as part of his role as head of the Pentagon, and did not assess whether he properly attempted to declassify information before discussing it on an unauthorized messaging platform.

Investigators also found that not all messages were properly preserved in accordance with US federal records law, and instead relied heavily on publicly available messaging data.

The report also noted that Hegseth declined to be interviewed by the Inspector General on the matter and instead provided a brief written statement, sources said.

A classified version of the report was provided to a small number of members of Congress in a secure room on Wednesday.

Addition

In March, Michael Waltz, then national security adviser to the US president, mistakenly added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a chat on the Signal app that included US Vice President J.D. Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and White House adviser Stephen Miller. The head of the Pentagon provided a detailed schedule of airstrikes on Houthis and infrastructure in Yemen just two hours before the first bombs began to fall on March 15, the publication indicates.

This air campaign, which the Pentagon called Operation "Rough Rider," lasted about six weeks, during which the United States attacked more than 800 targets in Yemen, using approximately $1.5 billion worth of ammunition.

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset installed the Signal app on his office computer at the Pentagon - media24.04.25, 17:55 • 8355 views

The Inspector General's office announced on April 3 that it would review Hegseth's use of Signal. Later that month, it emerged that he had improperly shared sensitive information in a second Signal chat group that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

The Inspector General's office then stated that it would conduct an "assessment" of Hegseth's conduct, a term used to describe a review of non-criminal violations of Pentagon policy, as opposed to an "investigation," which is initiated in response to potential criminal activity.

The investigation did not include whether Hegseth's use of the app was more extensive, or whether additional sensitive information was provided to unauthorized individuals.

The release of the report will cap a difficult week for Hegseth, who has faced criticism over a series of airstrikes on September 2 by the US Joint Special Operations Command on a small motorboat in the Caribbean Sea that the Pentagon said was engaged in drug smuggling.

Two congressional committees overseeing the Pentagon have launched bipartisan investigations into Hegseth's actions regarding a second wave of strikes on survivors of the initial attack, including whether he may have ordered that no one should be left alive as a result of the strikes, which could violate international law.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Technology
Signal
Pete Hegseth
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
The New York Times
The Pentagon
United States
Yemen