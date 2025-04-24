$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15556 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 35021 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 73049 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128838 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159809 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221594 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107902 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182508 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61407 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42870 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset installed the Signal app on his office computer at the Pentagon - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

Pete Hegset installed Signal on a computer in a secure room at the Pentagon. This allowed him to communicate with individuals outside the military headquarters, bypassing communication restrictions.

U.S. Defense Secretary Hegset installed the Signal app on his office computer at the Pentagon - media

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is at the center of a scandal following reports of his use of the commercial messaging app Signal on a desktop computer at the Pentagon. This is reported by the Washington Post, writes UNN.

Details 

According to sources of the publication, Defense Minister Pete Hegseth managed the installation of Signal, a commercial messaging application, on a desktop computer in his office at the Pentagon. 

It is reported that Hegseth actually "cloned" the Signal application on his personal mobile phone. This step is reported to have been a reaction to the lack of cellular communication in most of the Pentagon. Hegseth and his aides were looking for ways to circumvent these restrictions and coordinate more quickly with the White House and other senior officials via the encrypted Signal platform.

According to sources, Hegseth installed Signal on a computer in a secure area of the Pentagon where mobile phones and other personal devices are prohibited. This allowed him to communicate freely with individuals outside the military headquarters.

Is the White House looking for a new head of the Pentagon instead of Hegseth? What do they say in the White House?

Other aides, including Joe Casper, Hegseth's then chief of staff, also expressed interest in using Signal on Pentagon computers, but it is unclear how widespread the use of the app became. It is also unclear whether Hegseth and his team of political advisers complied with US law requiring them to preserve such messages.

Sean Parnell, a spokesman for Hegseth, said in a statement that the Secretary of Defense's use of communication systems and channels is classified, but his office can confirm that Hegseth "has never used and does not currently use Signal on his government computer."

Two people familiar with Hegseth's working habits said he had Signal installed on a second computer in the office. They also added that he was interested in installing a program to send regular text messages from the office.

The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

This incident has become another growing crisis for the Pentagon after the Secretary of Defense used it to share sensitive details about an upcoming military operation in Yemen. 

Recall

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared details of the March attack on Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis in a message group that included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Pete Hegseth
The Pentagon
The Washington Post
White House
United States
Iran
Yemen
