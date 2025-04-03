The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163981 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103585 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340081 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172226 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144022 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195884 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124456 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108090 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134307 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44340 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155826 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34810 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 81006 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 156199 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19444 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21297 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 35093 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 44624 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 134586 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4375 views

The US national security team uses Signal to coordinate crisis situations, but experts are concerned about data leaks. Democrats have already launched an investigation into possible violations.

The US has created at least 20 secret Signal chats to coordinate security issues

The US National Security Team has created at least 20 group chats in Signal to coordinate crisis situations around the world. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

Signal chats have become an important tool for national security teams dealing with issues such as the situation in Ukraine, China, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. According to four people involved in these chats, they have become a familiar tool for operational coordination, including with senior officials, Cabinet members and other key figures.

Although Waltz himself denies using classified information through this channel, security experts are concerned about possible violations of state secrecy protection rules. They point out that the use of Signal may threaten security due to insufficient protection if chats are automatically deleted without proper archiving.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes noted that Signal is one of the permitted methods of communication for unclassified materials, but stressed that its use with caution only concerns recently discussed issues. However, the situation with the chat related to the military strikes in Yemen has caused a significant political reaction, including due to the possible publication of confidential data.

This practice has drawn additional criticism after it emerged that national security officials were using personal Gmail accounts for government communications, violating official record-keeping standards. This issue became even more important after an incident in which a journalist was accidentally included in one of these chats, sparking outrage in political circles.

Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have already launched an investigation, trying to find out whether these chats have caused leaks of confidential information and whether their use violates laws on the security of government communications.

Let us remind you

The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg said he was accidentally added to a chat on Signal, where he witnessed discussions about future strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. This caused a resonance in the White House: an investigation was initiated, and even the dismissal of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is being considered.

White House: Signal leak case closed01.04.25, 01:12 • 8455 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Africa
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine
Yemen
