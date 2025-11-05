Washington-Caracas conflict: US jammed GPS signals off the coast of Venezuela - Sky News expert

ukenru
05:06 PM • 2662 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9212 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15258 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22158 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20145 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21130 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28688 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22502 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21354 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18366 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Electricity outage schedules
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv resident
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - Reuters
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15267 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22166 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tips
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Pete Hegseth
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Pokrovsk
Italy
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar exams
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actor
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
Film

Washington-Caracas conflict: US jammed GPS signals off the coast of Venezuela - Sky News expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Disruptions in navigation systems were recorded near Trinidad and Tobago, where a US warship was stationed. An expert in electronic warfare believes that the United States could have been the source of the jamming.

Washington-Caracas conflict: US jammed GPS signals off the coast of Venezuela - Sky News expert

Disruptions in navigation systems were recorded near Trinidad and Tobago, where a US warship was stationed. An expert in electronic warfare believes that the United States could have been the source of the jamming.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

High levels of GPS signal jamming were observed in the area off the coast of Venezuela. The disruptions occurred near Trinidad and Tobago – in an area where a US warship had been deployed amid rising tensions.

Looking at the map, it's hard to say who else it could have been

- said electronic warfare expert Dr. Thomas Withington to Sky News.

The publication contacted the US Department of Defense for comment but received no response. The events are unfolding as the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford approaches Venezuela.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced another strike on vessels that, according to Washington, are linked to drug trafficking. It is also reported that a Russian cargo plane from a sanctioned airline arrived in Caracas at the end of last month. 

Recall

US forces carried out an airstrike on a vessel carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific, killing two people. This operation is part of the Trump administration's campaign against drug cartels, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people since September. 

Alla Kiosak

