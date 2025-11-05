Disruptions in navigation systems were recorded near Trinidad and Tobago, where a US warship was stationed. An expert in electronic warfare believes that the United States could have been the source of the jamming.

High levels of GPS signal jamming were observed in the area off the coast of Venezuela. The disruptions occurred near Trinidad and Tobago – in an area where a US warship had been deployed amid rising tensions.

Looking at the map, it's hard to say who else it could have been - said electronic warfare expert Dr. Thomas Withington to Sky News.

The publication contacted the US Department of Defense for comment but received no response. The events are unfolding as the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford approaches Venezuela.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced another strike on vessels that, according to Washington, are linked to drug trafficking. It is also reported that a Russian cargo plane from a sanctioned airline arrived in Caracas at the end of last month.

US forces carried out an airstrike on a vessel carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific, killing two people. This operation is part of the Trump administration's campaign against drug cartels, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people since September.