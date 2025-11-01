Pentagon chief: US resumption of nuclear tests reduces risk of nuclear conflict
Kyiv • UNN
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said that the US decision to resume nuclear tests makes nuclear conflict less likely. President Trump has ordered the resumption of nuclear weapons testing for reliable nuclear deterrence.
The US decision to resume nuclear tests will make nuclear conflict less likely. This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegset during a press conference with Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, US President Donald Trump has made it clear that Washington needs to have a reliable nuclear deterrent.
"Therefore, understanding this and resuming testing is a rather responsible, very responsible measure to achieve this goal. I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely," Hegset explained.
Context
Earlier, US President Donald Trump ordered the start of US nuclear weapons tests.
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that nuclear arsenal tests are necessary to verify "proper functionality."
UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the US President's statement about the possible resumption of nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing the extremely high nuclear risks.
