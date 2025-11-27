Two National Guardsmen confirmed dead after shooting near White House, 500 additional National Guardsmen dispatched to Washington

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 15420 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 23763 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 14595 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 15202 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 10946 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 7336 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 5610 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 8820 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 21865 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 24409 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.5m/s
91%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The report on Chernysov's detention was a mistake - AP HACCNovember 26, 01:31 PM • 7302 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 21530 views
Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: Donald Trump Jr. responded to critics of the US President's special envoyNovember 26, 03:11 PM • 4716 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 14788 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – UkrenergoNovember 26, 04:49 PM • 10890 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 14826 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 23769 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 21866 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 21564 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 24410 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Hong Kong
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 32685 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 67120 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 84021 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 84070 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 90778 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Film
The Guardian

Two National Guardsmen confirmed dead after shooting near White House, 500 additional National Guardsmen dispatched to Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Two West Virginia National Guard soldiers, wounded in a shooting in downtown Washington, have died. State Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed the information, and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of an additional 500 National Guardsmen to Washington.

Two National Guardsmen confirmed dead after shooting near White House, 500 additional National Guardsmen dispatched to Washington

Two West Virginia (USA) National Guard soldiers, who were wounded in a shooting in downtown Washington, D.C., have died. This information was confirmed by Governor Patrick Morrisey, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, local authorities are constantly in contact with federal officials while the investigation is ongoing.

Our entire state mourns with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service and their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.

- Morrisey wrote on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, after the killing of the National Guardsmen, stated that authorities would send an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington to patrol the streets. Although there is no public information about the motive of the person who shot the two National Guardsmen, Hegseth insists that the attacker "targeted National Guard soldiers."

Recall

The day before, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, resulting in two National Guardsmen being wounded.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House26.11.25, 22:39 • 1456 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
West Virginia
US National Guard
Pete Hegseth
Washington, D.C.
United States