Two National Guardsmen confirmed dead after shooting near White House, 500 additional National Guardsmen dispatched to Washington

Two West Virginia (USA) National Guard soldiers, who were wounded in a shooting in downtown Washington, D.C., have died. This information was confirmed by Governor Patrick Morrisey, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, local authorities are constantly in contact with federal officials while the investigation is ongoing.

Our entire state mourns with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service and their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act. - Morrisey wrote on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, after the killing of the National Guardsmen, stated that authorities would send an additional 500 National Guard troops to Washington to patrol the streets. Although there is no public information about the motive of the person who shot the two National Guardsmen, Hegseth insists that the attacker "targeted National Guard soldiers."

Recall

The day before, a shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, resulting in two National Guardsmen being wounded.

"The animal that wounded two National Guardsmen will pay a very high price": Trump on the shooting near the White House