Hegseth removed Driscoll from Ukraine peace talks - The Telegraph

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has removed US Army commander Dan Driscoll from participating in peace talks on Ukraine amid rumors of his possible appointment as Secretary of Defense. This is reported by The Telegraph with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Dan Driscoll, considered a rising star in the Pentagon, was removed by an increasingly paranoid Secretary of Defense. - the publication writes.

As it became known, Driscoll was excluded from the negotiations by Hegseth after he was seen to have overstepped his authority.

On Thursday, diplomatic sources believed that the Secretary of Defense would participate in the negotiations instead of him, although, as it turned out, this is no longer the case.

He is believed to have tried too hard and was slapped on the wrist. - a source said.

The publication adds that "while the Pentagon under Hegseth has descended into an atmosphere of paranoia, chaos, and controversy, Driscoll has largely managed to stay out of the muck until now."

Already a close friend of Vice President JD Vance, his standing in the Trump administration grew rapidly, and he became increasingly popular among Europeans due to his experience and thoughtfulness. This allowed him to take on important roles during peace talks. - the publication adds.

Ukrainian and European officials believe that Driscoll's disappearance is related to the struggle for influence over the peace talks. He is attributed to a group led by his long-time ally JD Vance. Another influential group is forming around Marco Rubio.

Recall

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have strained relations, which is "one of Washington's most terrifying secrets."