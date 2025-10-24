US strikes drug cartel vessel in Caribbean on Trump's orders – Ministry of Defense
The US continues its war against drug cartels. Yesterday, according to Pete Hegseth, American military destroyed a vessel used by a terrorist organization.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that overnight, at the direction of President Donald Trump, American forces launched a deadly kinetic strike on a vessel used by the terrorist organization "Tren de Aragua." Hegseth reported this on his X social media page, as reported by UNN.
Details
The operation took place in international waters of the Caribbean Sea. According to the Pentagon, six members of the drug cartel were on board, all of whom were killed. American military personnel suffered no casualties.
If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you the same way we treat Al-Qaeda. Day or night, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.
— Hegseth stated.
