Pentagon prepares for major overhaul of US military command - WP

High-ranking Pentagon officials are preparing a major overhaul of the US military command. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

It is about downgrading the status of several major headquarters of the American armed forces and changing the balance of power among senior generals as part of a large-scale consolidation. This is being sought by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, sources familiar with the situation said.

If adopted, the plan would result in the most significant changes to the upper echelons of the military hierarchy in decades, partially fulfilling Hegseth's promise to disrupt the status quo and reduce the number of four-star generals in the armed forces. According to five people familiar with the matter, it would diminish the importance of the headquarters of US Central Command, US European Command, and US Africa Command, placing them under the control of a new entity known as US International Command.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Kane is expected to detail the proposal to Hegseth, which has not been previously reported, in the coming days. Such moves would complement other administration efforts to reallocate resources from the Middle East and Europe and focus on expanding military operations in the Western Hemisphere, these individuals said.

At the same time, Hegseth's team said it would not comment on "rumors of internal discussions" or "matters under preliminary review."

Any hints of disagreement between officials on this issue are "absolutely false - everyone in the department is working towards the same goal within this administration." - the statement said.

Recall

The US Pentagon ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to undergo training for riot suppression missions over the next few months.