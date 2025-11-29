US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FT

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:10 PM • 2376 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 5148 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 8254 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 10172 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 11125 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12887 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13608 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15317 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25483 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35575 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 11590 views
Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace planNovember 29, 06:47 AM • 4696 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 8866 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 13582 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 6796 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 58608 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 45882 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 53548 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51805 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 57748 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Pokrovsk
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32712 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50662 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70332 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102157 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116679 views
US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The reason is Driscoll's ambition, who could claim Hagseth's position.

US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FT

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have a strained relationship, which is "one of Washington's most terrifying secrets." This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

As the publication notes, the reason lies in Driscoll's ambition: many believe that he could claim Hegseth's position if he resigns.

According to a former Pentagon employee, whose name is not disclosed, Driscoll gives the impression of a "persistent" and "serious" person, as well as "willing to take certain risks."

He added that Driscoll "certainly made it clear" that he wants to lead the Pentagon.

At the same time, the publication notes that the US Army Secretary knows how to maintain contact with the military, in particular because he himself has experience of service.

Recall

The US Pentagon proposes to add Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to the list of companies that it believes pose a threat to national security due to their ties to the Chinese government.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Pete Hegseth
Financial Times
The Pentagon
China