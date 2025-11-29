US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FT

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth have a strained relationship, which is "one of Washington's most terrifying secrets." This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

As the publication notes, the reason lies in Driscoll's ambition: many believe that he could claim Hegseth's position if he resigns.

According to a former Pentagon employee, whose name is not disclosed, Driscoll gives the impression of a "persistent" and "serious" person, as well as "willing to take certain risks."

He added that Driscoll "certainly made it clear" that he wants to lead the Pentagon.

At the same time, the publication notes that the US Army Secretary knows how to maintain contact with the military, in particular because he himself has experience of service.

