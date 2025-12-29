Power outages in seven regions due to bad weather

Against the backdrop of bad weather, power outages have been recorded in seven regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

As reported, there are power outages in Cherkasy, Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Chernivtsi regions.

According to the State Emergency Service, today in Ukraine there is moderate, in the west and southwest, in places light snow. Icy roads. The wind is predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the Right Bank, except for Zakarpattia, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzard. The temperature is from 4° below zero to 1° above zero, in the far south 1-4° above zero.

In Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv, there is snow. Icy roads. The wind is north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the morning gusts of 15-20 m/s, blizzard. The temperature in the region is from 4° below zero to 1° above zero, in Kyiv around 0°.