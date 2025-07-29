Bitcoin surpassed $119,000: what's next for the largest cryptocurrency?
Kyiv • UNN
On July 29, Bitcoin broke the $119,000 mark, trading sideways for most of July. Markets are awaiting the results of US trade negotiations with the EU and China by August 1.
On Tuesday, July 29, Bitcoin surpassed the $119,000 mark. This was reported by UNN with reference to investing.com.
Details
It is reported that the world's largest cryptocurrency has been trading sideways for most of July after reaching a record high above $123,000 earlier this month.
At the same time, markets are awaiting clarity on US trade negotiations with the European Union and China, which continue until August 1, after which Washington is expected to impose additional tariffs if no concrete agreements are reached.
Recall
Bitcoin surpassed $120,000 after the US House of Representatives approved three bills for a better regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies.