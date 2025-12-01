Bitcoin fell below $85,000 due to crypto crash

Bitcoin, which soared to a record $126,210.50 on October 6, fell by 11.8% to less than $85,000. This was reported by Associated Press, according to UNN.

Bitcoin, which soared to a record $126,210.50 on October 6, according to cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase data, fell by 11.8% to less than $85,000. This is a drop of approximately 33% in just eight weeks. - the publication writes.

Crypto industry stocks fell, with Coinbase Global down 5.1% and online trading platform Robinhood Markets down 5.2%. Shares of Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms fell 5.4%.

Shares of Strategy, the largest of the so-called crypto-treasury companies that raises funds solely to buy Bitcoin, fell 10.3%. The company reported that it holds 649,870 Bitcoins.

American Bitcoin, in which President Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have a stake, fell 7.2%, and its value has decreased by more than 41% since September 30.

Analysts point to a number of factors that led to the sell-off of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency investments, including a broad risk aversion that swept the markets this autumn, directing investors to safer investments such as bonds and gold.

