Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 6824 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 12053 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 16632 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23731 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29641 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 26645 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 38667 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35281 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67645 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42925 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2.6m/s
42%
763mm
Popular news
Hackers breached Cisco devices in the US governmentSeptember 26, 02:40 AM • 10642 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPPSeptember 26, 02:59 AM • 25466 views
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 21310 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 16898 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7016 views
Publications
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 16632 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 23731 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 29641 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 31459 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 37545 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Maia Sandu
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Spain
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 7340 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhoto07:07 AM • 17062 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 30155 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 38187 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 71573 views
Actual
Financial Times
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

In Sumy, a young man was detained who extorted a significant amount of money from a man, allegedly for the purchase of bitcoins.

Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy

In Sumy, a 23-year-old man accused of large-scale cryptocurrency fraud will face trial. According to the prosecutor's office, he defrauded a local resident of 160 thousand US dollars by creating a fake platform for buying "bitcoins". This was reported by the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, the young man introduced himself as a cryptocurrency consultant and helped the victim register an electronic wallet on one of the exchanges. The man "invested" 60 thousand US dollars to allegedly purchase 0.64 BTC. However, after the transaction, the cryptocurrency never arrived in the account.

Fraudster impersonated SBU officer and swindled 100,000 hryvnias from a pensioner - police22.09.25, 00:02 • 3406 views

When the deception became obvious, the accused convinced the Sumy resident that the "bitcoins" were blocked due to suspicious operations, and that another purchase was necessary to unblock them. 

The young man met with the victim and received another 100 thousand US dollars from him for the alleged purchase of 0.92 Bitcoins 

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement. 

The swindler did not have time to dispose of the money – he was detained by law enforcement officers. Currently, the indictment has been sent to court, and the young man is charged with fraud on a particularly large scale.

Scammers in Kyiv swindled UAH 3.5 million from pensioners, posing as SBU18.06.25, 11:54 • 3046 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Bitcoin
Security Service of Ukraine
Sumy
Kyiv