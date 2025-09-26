Sold fake "bitcoins" for $160,000: 23-year-old fraudster to be tried in Sumy

In Sumy, a 23-year-old man accused of large-scale cryptocurrency fraud will face trial. According to the prosecutor's office, he defrauded a local resident of 160 thousand US dollars by creating a fake platform for buying "bitcoins". This was reported by the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, the young man introduced himself as a cryptocurrency consultant and helped the victim register an electronic wallet on one of the exchanges. The man "invested" 60 thousand US dollars to allegedly purchase 0.64 BTC. However, after the transaction, the cryptocurrency never arrived in the account.

When the deception became obvious, the accused convinced the Sumy resident that the "bitcoins" were blocked due to suspicious operations, and that another purchase was necessary to unblock them.

The young man met with the victim and received another 100 thousand US dollars from him for the alleged purchase of 0.92 Bitcoins – the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The swindler did not have time to dispose of the money – he was detained by law enforcement officers. Currently, the indictment has been sent to court, and the young man is charged with fraud on a particularly large scale.

