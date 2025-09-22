$41.250.00
Fraudster impersonated SBU officer and swindled 100,000 hryvnias from a pensioner - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

An 81-year-old woman from Ternopil transferred 100,000 hryvnias to a fraudster who threatened her with criminal proceedings. The perpetrator introduced himself as a special service officer and demanded money to avoid prison.

Fraudster impersonated SBU officer and swindled 100,000 hryvnias from a pensioner - police

In Ternopil, an 81-year-old woman fell victim to a phone scammer who threatened her with imprisonment and forced her to transfer 100,000 hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the police of Ternopil region.

"A criminal case has been opened against you, you face prison" - this is how a scammer extorted 100,000 hryvnias from an 81-year-old Ternopil resident.

- the police said.

Details  

An unknown person called the victim and introduced himself as an employee of a special service. He stated that a criminal case had been opened against the woman for ordering medicines from abroad. The swindler convinced her that imprisonment could only be avoided by urgently paying a large sum of money.

The frightened woman went to the bank and transferred 100,000 hryvnias to the scammer. After that, contact with him was lost. Only then did the victim turn to her relatives and realize that she had been deceived.

Based on the fact of fraud, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Operational and search measures are underway to identify the perpetrator  

- the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Recall  

Recently in Ternopil, an employee of the TCC in a state of intoxication caused a series of accidents. He damaged service cars, a truck and an Audi, and also ran over a police officer.

