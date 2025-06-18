$41.530.01
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Scammers in Kyiv swindled UAH 3.5 million from pensioners, posing as SBU

Kyiv

In Kyiv, fraudsters were detained who, posing as SBU employees, defrauded elderly women of more than UAH 3.5 million. The attackers convinced pensioners that they were financing the enemy.

Scammers in Kyiv swindled UAH 3.5 million from pensioners, posing as SBU

In Kyiv, two fraudsters were exposed who posed as SBU employees and defrauded elderly women of significant sums of money.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Law enforcement officers have notified two residents of Kharkiv of suspicion, who defrauded at least two elderly Kyiv women.

Under the procedural guidance of the Darnytsia District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Kyiv, two residents of Kharkiv have been notified of suspicion, who fraudulently defrauded at least two elderly Kyiv women

- the message reads

They are charged with Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – fraud committed in especially large amounts or by an organized group.

According to the investigation, the suspects obtained a database of contacts of pensioners who bought biologically active additives and called them, introducing themselves as SBU employees.

The fraudsters convinced the women that they were financing the enemy.

Elderly people were convinced that by buying these additives, they were financing the army of the aggressor country

-  noted in the prosecutor's office.

The victims were offered to avoid responsibility through the "declaration" of savings.

In order to avoid criminal liability, the victims were offered to "declare" their savings. To do this, the money must be transferred to "SBU employees", and in a few days it will be returned

- explained in the department.

"In this way, one of the victims gave away 80 thousand US dollars, and the other 18 thousand US dollars and almost 260 thousand hryvnias," law enforcement officers said.

The suspects were detained after the transfer of money.

The men were detained immediately after meeting with one of the women, from whom they took money for 'declaration'

– added in the prosecutor's office. 

Reference

Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Kyiv Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Kharkiv
