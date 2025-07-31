Trump wants to integrate cryptocurrencies into the US economy

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 52068 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 41042 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 75288 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 83374 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 67311 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 73712 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 127498 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53484 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 72454 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 66773 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
4m/s
85%
745mm
Popular news
Evacuation from Pokrovsk: "White Angel" police shot down enemy droneVideoJuly 30, 05:16 PM • 3818 views
“Details are non-public”: Zelenskyy heard Budanov on some Ukrainian operationsJuly 30, 06:16 PM • 4124 views
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capitalJuly 30, 08:22 PM • 13142 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district09:41 PM • 7652 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv10:54 PM • 10318 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 52068 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 59257 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 100536 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 145023 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 127498 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jerome Powell
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
United Kingdom
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 44794 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 132431 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 193040 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 241496 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 174525 views
Actual
TikTok
Cruise missile
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News

Trump wants to integrate cryptocurrencies into the US economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Trump administration urges US government agencies to update regulatory approaches to cryptocurrencies. This is intended to ensure their full integration into the national economy, making the US a global leader in digital assets.

Trump wants to integrate cryptocurrencies into the US economy

The Donald Trump administration has called on all US government agencies to update their regulatory approaches to cryptocurrency as soon as possible and ensure its full integration into the national economy. This is stated in a White House report, writes UNN.

Details

The document outlines an ambitious strategy for the US to become a global leader in digital assets. The plan envisages the adoption of special legislation recognizing cryptocurrency as a separate asset class, as well as large-scale changes in banking, tax, and financial regulation.

Among the key areas of reform are:

  • securities and commodities market;
    • banking;
      • tax policy;
        • insurance;
          • cybersecurity;
            • combating illicit financing.

              The Trump administration has urged federal agencies to act quickly and decisively to make cryptocurrency an integral part of the US economy.

              Trump himself stated that digital assets should become as common for Americans as the dollar – particularly in mortgage programs, banking services, pension provision, and the tax system.

              The need for urgent changes is also due to the fact that the president's family is actively investing in the crypto sphere. According to analysts, since the election, the value of Bitcoin has increased by 74%, and the total capitalization of the crypto market has increased by $1.57 trillion.

              The White House report specifically emphasizes the importance of creating clear, transparent rules that would allow the crypto industry to develop legally. Among the main tasks is achieving "regulatory certainty," which will provide entrepreneurs with stable conditions for investing, developing new services, and software solutions.

              Trump has instructed his administration to create the deepest and most liquid digital asset market in the world in the US.

              Bitcoin surpassed $119,000: what's next for the largest cryptocurrency?29.07.25, 14:07 • 3588 views

              Olga Rozgon

              EconomyNews of the World
              Bitcoin
              White House
              Donald Trump
              United States