Trump wants to integrate cryptocurrencies into the US economy

The Donald Trump administration has called on all US government agencies to update their regulatory approaches to cryptocurrency as soon as possible and ensure its full integration into the national economy. This is stated in a White House report, writes UNN.

Details

The document outlines an ambitious strategy for the US to become a global leader in digital assets. The plan envisages the adoption of special legislation recognizing cryptocurrency as a separate asset class, as well as large-scale changes in banking, tax, and financial regulation.

Among the key areas of reform are:

securities and commodities market;

banking;

tax policy;

insurance;

cybersecurity;

combating illicit financing.

The Trump administration has urged federal agencies to act quickly and decisively to make cryptocurrency an integral part of the US economy.

Trump himself stated that digital assets should become as common for Americans as the dollar – particularly in mortgage programs, banking services, pension provision, and the tax system.

The need for urgent changes is also due to the fact that the president's family is actively investing in the crypto sphere. According to analysts, since the election, the value of Bitcoin has increased by 74%, and the total capitalization of the crypto market has increased by $1.57 trillion.

The White House report specifically emphasizes the importance of creating clear, transparent rules that would allow the crypto industry to develop legally. Among the main tasks is achieving "regulatory certainty," which will provide entrepreneurs with stable conditions for investing, developing new services, and software solutions.

Trump has instructed his administration to create the deepest and most liquid digital asset market in the world in the US.

Bitcoin surpassed $119,000: what's next for the largest cryptocurrency?