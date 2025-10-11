Bitcoin crashed to $110 in minutes amid market fears
Kyiv • UNN
The price of Bitcoin fell to $110,623, one of the sharpest one-day drops. This caused the liquidation of over a billion in margin positions and wiped over $250 billion from the crypto economy.
The price of Bitcoin fell to $110,623 on Friday. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bitcoin.com.
Details
It is noted that this is one of the sharpest one-day drops this month amid renewed market fears and a wave of liquidations on major exchanges.
Thanks to recent trade war fears, the price of Bitcoin fell to $110,623 on October 10, 2025, continuing a volatile week for the leading cryptocurrency. The sharp drop triggered over a billion in liquidations on margin positions within 24 hours, ... as traders reacted to a strengthening US dollar and a pullback in risk assets.
It is indicated that Bitcoin briefly stabilized around the $111,000 zone after falling to its lowest level since early August, while other leading cryptocurrencies also suffered double-digit losses.
"Analysts pointed to macroeconomic uncertainty following Trump's statements on China and a pause in institutional inflows after recent highs above $120,000. By 5:00 PM ET, over $2 billion in crypto derivatives had been liquidated. ... Over $250 billion was wiped from the crypto economy also on Friday afternoon," the resource writes.
Recall
The day before, the price of Bitcoin fell to $121,525.6 after reaching a record high of over $126,000. The fall is explained by profit-taking and investor uncertainty about the economic situation in the US.
Ukrainians spent almost a billion dollars on bitcoins in a year - EBRD25.09.25, 12:47 • 2726 views