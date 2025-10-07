$41.340.11
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4000 views

Bitcoin rose by almost 10%, updating its historical maximum to over $125,000, thanks to record inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs and seasonal October optimism. The macroeconomic situation in the US and the weakening dollar also contributed to the growth, making cryptocurrencies attractive to investors.

Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, has shown record growth over the week, increasing in value by almost 10%. Bitcoin updated its historical maximum, exceeding the mark of 125 thousand dollars. UNN asked fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka about the reasons for such a surge in Bitcoin, as well as what changes should be expected in the cryptocurrency market in the near future.

The main driver of this growth has been record inflows of funds into spot Bitcoin ETFs – these are investment funds that allow large players to buy Bitcoin through traditional exchanges. When billions of dollars flow into such funds in one week, the price is practically doomed to rise.

- explained Olena Sosedka.

According to her, this creates a domino effect: demand grows, algorithms are triggered, and the market rapidly pushes Bitcoin up. Other coins traditionally grow after it.

The second important factor, according to Olena Sosedka, is the so-called seasonal October optimism, which the crypto community jokingly calls Uptober. 

"Historically, October often brings Bitcoin the highest price indicators of the year. This time, the psychological effect was supplemented by a technical breakthrough: the cryptocurrency overcame the previous maximum, activating massive purchases and automatic strategies. When the market breaks a record, the psychology of scarcity works: everyone wants to buy in time before it's too late, and this only reinforces the growth in the coin's value," the fintech expert explained.

Also, according to Olena Sosedka, the macroeconomic situation in the US played in Bitcoin's favor. Due to political disputes and a shutdown (suspension of government operations), investors are looking for assets more protected from political influence. And these are gold and cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, the weakening dollar and expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will soon begin to ease monetary policy are putting pressure on the price of crypto assets. This will mean cheaper loans and greater interest in assets with limited issuance. Cryptocurrencies are precisely such assets.

"When the dollar weakens and rates may fall, investors look for alternatives. For many, Bitcoin has become a digital analogue of gold, that is, an asset that does not depend on the policies of governments and central banks," explained Olena Sosedka.

The fintech expert predicts that in the short term, the market may enter a "breathing" phase after rapid growth. That is, the value of the coin will begin to fluctuate.

"Obviously, Bitcoin will fluctuate in the coming weeks. It can be assumed that the jumps will be in the range of 118-130 thousand dollars. If inflows into ETFs remain at the current level, new records are only a matter of time," Olena Sosedka noted.

However, Sosedka warns: a sharp slowdown in institutional interest or a change in Fed policy could provoke a 10-15% correction in the coin's value.

"The market is very emotional now, so it is important not to chase a high price, but to act strategically and gradually, with a cool head," advises the fintech expert.

In general, Olena Sosedka regards the surge in cryptocurrency value as confirmation that Bitcoin has finally emerged from its niche status. More and more large funds and banks are entering the crypto market, and the price of Bitcoin is increasingly reacting to macroeconomic news, as classical markets do.

"Bitcoin today is not only a technological asset, but also a macro indicator of trust in the financial system. Its growth is a signal that investors are looking for stability in a new format," Olena Sosedka concludes.

