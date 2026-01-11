Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race

$42.990.00
04:31 AM • 36 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting today due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 17514 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 36107 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 31532 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 28897 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 27259 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 32350 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 55698 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39275 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38656 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
It's no longer just words: Swedish Foreign Minister on Trump's statements about Greenland
Croatia allocated an urgent aid package to Ukraine
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 103635 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Asian tech giants started 2026 with a strong surge, outperforming American competitors in the field of artificial intelligence. The region's key technology index rose by 6%, three times more than the Nasdaq 100.

Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race

Asian tech giants started 2026 with a strong surge, demonstrating a significant advantage over American competitors amid the artificial intelligence boom. The region's key technology index has jumped 6% since the beginning of the year, tripling the growth rate of the Nasdaq 100. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Investors are increasingly redirecting capital to Korea, Taiwan, and China, viewing this market as undervalued but fundamentally stronger for AI infrastructure development compared to the saturated US market.

Indonesia becomes the first country in the world to block Grok due to the spread of sexualized AI images11.01.26, 03:34 • 910 views

Economic strategists at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup note that Asian companies occupy a strategic place in the semiconductor supply chain, and their financial performance confirms this optimism.

In particular, Samsung Electronics' operating profit more than tripled to record levels, and TSMC's revenues exceeded analysts' wildest expectations. Shares of industry leaders such as SK Hynix and Hua Hong Semiconductor have already gained between 8% and 20% in value in the first days of January alone.

The role of AI

The Chinese segment has also become a growth driver due to innovative approaches in the development of AI models, including the successes of DeepSeek and Kuaishou Technology. Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts indicate that in 2026, the profits of Chinese tech giants may for the first time in four years surpass those of the American "Magnificent Seven." Despite geopolitical risks, especially around Taiwan, experts expect that earnings per share in the high-tech sectors of South Korea and Taiwan will grow twice as fast as in companies from the Nasdaq index. 

Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving11.01.26, 01:02 • 1464 views

Stepan Haftko

