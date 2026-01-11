Asia's Tech Sector Outpaces US in Global AI Race

Asian tech giants started 2026 with a strong surge, demonstrating a significant advantage over American competitors amid the artificial intelligence boom. The region's key technology index has jumped 6% since the beginning of the year, tripling the growth rate of the Nasdaq 100. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Investors are increasingly redirecting capital to Korea, Taiwan, and China, viewing this market as undervalued but fundamentally stronger for AI infrastructure development compared to the saturated US market.

Indonesia becomes the first country in the world to block Grok due to the spread of sexualized AI images

Economic strategists at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup note that Asian companies occupy a strategic place in the semiconductor supply chain, and their financial performance confirms this optimism.

In particular, Samsung Electronics' operating profit more than tripled to record levels, and TSMC's revenues exceeded analysts' wildest expectations. Shares of industry leaders such as SK Hynix and Hua Hong Semiconductor have already gained between 8% and 20% in value in the first days of January alone.

The role of AI

The Chinese segment has also become a growth driver due to innovative approaches in the development of AI models, including the successes of DeepSeek and Kuaishou Technology. Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts indicate that in 2026, the profits of Chinese tech giants may for the first time in four years surpass those of the American "Magnificent Seven." Despite geopolitical risks, especially around Taiwan, experts expect that earnings per share in the high-tech sectors of South Korea and Taiwan will grow twice as fast as in companies from the Nasdaq index.

Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving