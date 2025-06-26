A storm swept through France: two dead, 17 injured, almost 100,000 homes without power

A strong storm hit France on the night of Wednesday, June 25, to Thursday, June 26, killing two people: a 12-year-old boy in Tarn-et-Garonne and a man in Mayenne, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

A 12-year-old child died on Wednesday, June 25, in Piquecos (Tarn-et-Garonne). In Mayenne, a man on a quad bike also died early in the evening when a tree fell on the road. 17 people were injured.

Strong winds and heavy rains caused significant damage.

Gusts of wind exceeding 130 km/h were recorded in Allier and Côte-d'Or. In Paris, about fifty trees were knocked down by strong winds.

Throughout Wednesday, 40,392 lightning strikes were recorded across the country.

Almost 100,000 homes are still without power.

But already on Thursday morning, no department declared an orange level of alert for thunderstorms.

