A storm swept through France: two dead, 17 injured, almost 100,000 homes without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A severe storm in France on June 25-26 caused the death of two people: a 12-year-old boy and a man on a quad bike. More than 40,000 lightning strikes and fallen trees were recorded as a result of the bad weather.

A strong storm hit France on the night of Wednesday, June 25, to Thursday, June 26, killing two people: a 12-year-old boy in Tarn-et-Garonne and a man in Mayenne, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

A 12-year-old child died on Wednesday, June 25, in Piquecos (Tarn-et-Garonne). In Mayenne, a man on a quad bike also died early in the evening when a tree fell on the road. 17 people were injured.

Strong winds and heavy rains caused significant damage.

Gusts of wind exceeding 130 km/h were recorded in Allier and Côte-d'Or. In Paris, about fifty trees were knocked down by strong winds.

Throughout Wednesday, 40,392 lightning strikes were recorded across the country. 

Almost 100,000 homes are still without power.

But already on Thursday morning, no department declared an orange level of alert for thunderstorms. 

Europe hit by first summer heatwave: up to 40°C expected in some places this weekend21.06.25, 17:40 • 11079 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
BFM TV
Paris
France
