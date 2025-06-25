$41.790.08
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM • 2736 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17183 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 36809 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 38228 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 60670 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 97019 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 97148 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 113569 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120839 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122425 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
A British man who staged a fake wedding with a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl at Disneyland Paris has been arrested for fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

39-year-old Jackie Jaja, who has been on the sex offenders register since 2016, was arrested in France after attempting to organize a fake ceremony with a Ukrainian child at Disneyland Paris. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and theft of personal data, and British police are looking for him for violating the terms of supervision.

39-year-old Jackie Jaja, who has been on the sex offenders register since 2016, was arrested in France after attempting to organize a fake ceremony with a Ukrainian child at Disneyland Paris. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and theft of personal data. Meanwhile, British police continue to search for him for violating the terms of supervision. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to media reports, Jaja has been charged with "fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and theft of personal data", while British police are looking for him for "violating the terms of the sex offenders register".

After the hearing, the court decided to take him into custody. According to the French prosecutor, the man tried to hide his identity: he allegedly "had professional makeup applied, which made his face look completely different from his own".

Jaja's name has been on the sex offenders register since 2016, when he was convicted of having relationships with minors. He spent some time in prison, and after his release he was subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which imposes strict restrictions on his freedom.

Despite this, Jaja continued to organize productions involving children and young people. According to the BBC, some of these videos were published on a YouTube channel designed as an official performer page. The account has garnered over six million views and over 12 million subscribers.

Another channel featured a video containing secretly filmed footage of one of the 15-year-old victims for whom Jaja was convicted. Her family told the BBC that Jaja had "ruined" her life and called it "unacceptable that the video remained publicly available for four years". Last September, the BBC informed Google about this. The company then replied that it "takes user safety seriously", but did not explain how Jaja's little-known account gained millions of subscribers and why the videos were not removed earlier.

Documents collected by the BBC show that the cost of renting locations and hiring actors amounted to hundreds of thousands of pounds. The rent of the area in front of the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square in London, where Hollywood film premieres are often held, alone cost tens of thousands of pounds.

French TV channel BFMTV reported that the staging of a fake wedding at Disneyland Paris could have cost the organizers more than 130,000 euros. It is still unclear how these large-scale events were financed.

In a comment to the BBC, the Metropolitan Police of Great Britain stated that a 39-year-old man is wanted for violating the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and non-compliance with the requirements of the sex offenders register.

We are aware that the man has been arrested in France for other matters, and officers are in contact with the French authorities

— the official statement reads.

Addition

The prosecutor noted that the Ukrainian girl arrived in France two days before the event at Disneyland. According to official data, she was not subjected to physical or sexual violence, and she was not "forced to play the role" of the bride.

The statement also stated that Disneyland Paris was "deceived" and that Jaja used a fake Latvian ID to rent the venue.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

