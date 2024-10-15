France proposes to ban plastic bottles up to 0.5 liters
A deputy from Macron's party has introduced a bill to ban the packaging of water in plastic bottles of less than 0.5 liters. The initiative was supported by environmental activists, but some citizens see it as an inconvenience.
A bill has been submitted to the French parliament that would prohibit the packaging of water in plastic bottles of less than 0.5 liters in the country . This was reported by UNN with reference to BFMTV.
Details
The bill was introduced by Pierre Kaznev, a deputy from French President Emmanuel Macron's party. He proposes to ban the packaging of water in plastic bottles of up to 0.5 liters.
It's really absurd from an environmental point of view, because just a few sips of water use 20-25 grams of plastic. The idea is to ban such microbottles
Addendum
The publication noted that the idea of the bill was immediately supported by many environmental activists.
However, among the ordinary citizens with whom the journalists spoke, there are those who see this as a disadvantage - some believe that a small bottle is more convenient for small children, others - that it weighs less in a backpack.
