Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Scientists create durable, biodegradable edible plastic

Scientists create durable, biodegradable edible plastic

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14365 views

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute have developed a new composite material made from a cellulose derivative and an amino acid. It is strong, edible and biodegradable, which can help solve the problem of plastic waste.

Scientists from the Weizmann Institute have developed a new composite material consisting of a cellulose derivative and an amino acid. The new material is not only strong, but also edible and biodegradable. Billions of tons of plastic waste have already been accumulated in the world. According to a study by the Earth Action organization, in 2024 their number will increase by another 220 million tons, UNN reports.

Details

 The solution to the problem would be to use plastics that decompose naturally, such as food waste, but industrial plastics consist of massive molecules - polymers - that take a long time and are difficult to decompose.

A study published in the ACS Nano journal says that scientists at the Weizmann Institute have created a new composite plastic that is very strong and yet easily biodegradable.

Industries are now using composites, which are plastics made by combining two or more pure materials. Composites are light and strong. They are used to make parts for airplanes, cars, or bicycles.

In an effort to create a composite plastic that would meet the needs of industry and be environmentally friendly, researchers at the Weizmann Institute focused on common and inexpensive starting materials.

Scientists have discovered that tyrosine molecules, a common amino acid that forms exceptionally strong nanocrystals, can be used as a component to create a biodegradable composite.

The scientists chose hydroxyethyl cellulose, a cellulose derivative that is widely used in the production of medicines and cosmetics. On its own, hydroxyethyl cellulose breaks down easily. To combine it with tyrosine, the two materials were mixed in boiling water. When they cooled and dried, an exceptionally strong composite was formed, consisting of fibrous tyrosine nanocrystals that had grown into the hydroxyethyl cellulose.

The new material is very strong: a 0.04 mm thick strip can withstand a load of 6 kg. Scientists believe that the new plastic has great industrial potential.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

HealthTechnologies

