Scientists create durable, biodegradable edible plastic

Scientists from the Weizmann Institute have developed a new composite material consisting of a cellulose derivative and an amino acid. The new material is not only strong, but also edible and biodegradable. Billions of tons of plastic waste have already been accumulated in the world. According to a study by the Earth Action organization, in 2024 their number will increase by another 220 million tons, UNN reports.

Details

The solution to the problem would be to use plastics that decompose naturally, such as food waste, but industrial plastics consist of massive molecules - polymers - that take a long time and are difficult to decompose.

A study published in the ACS Nano journal says that scientists at the Weizmann Institute have created a new composite plastic that is very strong and yet easily biodegradable.

Industries are now using composites, which are plastics made by combining two or more pure materials. Composites are light and strong. They are used to make parts for airplanes, cars, or bicycles.

In an effort to create a composite plastic that would meet the needs of industry and be environmentally friendly, researchers at the Weizmann Institute focused on common and inexpensive starting materials.

Scientists have discovered that tyrosine molecules, a common amino acid that forms exceptionally strong nanocrystals, can be used as a component to create a biodegradable composite.

The scientists chose hydroxyethyl cellulose, a cellulose derivative that is widely used in the production of medicines and cosmetics. On its own, hydroxyethyl cellulose breaks down easily. To combine it with tyrosine, the two materials were mixed in boiling water. When they cooled and dried, an exceptionally strong composite was formed, consisting of fibrous tyrosine nanocrystals that had grown into the hydroxyethyl cellulose.

The new material is very strong: a 0.04 mm thick strip can withstand a load of 6 kg. Scientists believe that the new plastic has great industrial potential.

The Cabinet of Ministers adjusted the action plan for deregulation and improvement of the business climate