The Cabinet of Ministers adjusted the action plan for deregulation and improvement of the business climate

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adjusted its action plan to deregulate and improve the business climate. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports .

From now on, Ukrainians will be able to start their own business that requires permits or licenses simply by declaring the relevant activity. The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law drafted by the Government that establishes a declarative principle of work when starting a new business. The Government, for its part, has adjusted the Action Plan for Deregulation and Business Climate Improvement, - Shmyhal said.

He noted that it will now include 103 tasks and 143 step-by-step measures aimed at supporting business.

The government has expanded opportunities for farmers who want to receive grants for horticulture or viticulture.