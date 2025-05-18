$41.470.00
Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted
12:29 PM • 1814 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 8808 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 18283 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 122241 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 81887 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 88312 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 350533 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 282174 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 127548 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119521 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

The occupiers are rushing to Dnipropetrovsk region, concentrating assault groups of four regiments - Voloshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2020 views

The enemy is trying to break through to the Dnipropetrovsk region, but is suffering significant losses. The Russian Armed Forces are also trying to seize bridgeheads on the right bank of the Dnieper and keep logistics under control.

The occupiers are rushing to Dnipropetrovsk region, concentrating assault groups of four regiments - Voloshyn

The enemy does not stop its assault actions and attempts to break through in the direction of the right bank of Kherson region, the islands of the Dnieper, certain areas of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region. The occupiers have concentrated large forces, but are suffering losses and trying to use small groups.

UNN reports with reference to an interview with Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, on Kyiv24 эфир.

Details

The enemy is trying to break into Dnipropetrovsk region with all its might, Voloshyn said. In this direction, according to the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers have concentrated assault groups of 4 regiments.

Despite the losses that the enemy suffers in this direction, and every day it is about 150-200 personnel, it is several dozen armored combat vehicles - the enemy does not stop its assault actions. The enemy has also concentrated a certain number of assault groups

- said Voloshyn.

He also explained that the invaders are trying to break through with large groups of assault infantry.

Even their composition was up to a battalion in size. However, the enemy suffered heavy losses. In just 1 assault, about 150 people were lost.

- noted Voloshyn.

Therefore, the Russian command decided to continue assault operations in small groups, he added.

Regarding other directions, the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces said the following:

The Russian Armed Forces are trying to seize certain bridgeheads on the right bank of the Dnieper, in the Kherson region - in order to carry out further forcing from these bridgeheads, and to keep the Dnieper straits, the right bank and the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine under fire control.

Attempts to cross the Dnieper do not stop - neither in summer, nor in autumn, nor in winter. Now every day we record several such attempts, that the enemy is trying to transfer its assault or reconnaissance and sabotage groups.

- said Voloshyn.

Zaporizhzhia region. The spokesman said that the situation in the Orikhiv direction is difficult.

The enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line in a certain area and seize a bridgehead in order to exert fire influence on the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia from it.

- he noted.

And also, according to Voloshyn, the occupiers are trying to keep under fire control the logistics routes that go from Zaporizhzhia to the east - in particular to Orikhiv and Komyshuvakha.

The Huliaipil direction is also dangerous, Voloshyn added. Although no attempts by the enemy to conduct assault operations were recorded there over the past day, the enemy has a fairly high fire impact there, the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the weekend, 145 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front . In the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped 52 enemy assaults.

Last day, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements of Kharkiv region, damaging residential buildings, a bakery and a farm.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1130 occupiers and destroyed dozens of enemy equipment units.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
