Search for stolen Louvre jewels: two suspects identified by DNA traces

Suspects in the Louvre robbery were arrested this Saturday. DNA traces played a "decisive" role in their identification. This was reported by UNN with reference to BFM TV, Le Parisien and Le Monde.

Details

One of the suspects arrested yesterday in the Louvre robbery case was found thanks to "decisive DNA" identified at the crime scene. This was reported to BFMTV by sources close to the investigation.

Forensic experts worked intensively at the scene of the "robbery of the century", combing the area for hours, identifying every trace.

We work either with rich traces — blood, saliva, semen — or with poor traces, i.e., for example, contact DNA traces, somewhat at random, on surfaces that the accused probably touched. - said Perrin Rogier-Tubert, a forensic expert from the forensic police department.

In total, more than 150 DNA samples, as well as fingerprints and other materials, were seized.

According to French law enforcement officials, one of the suspects was arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to flee to Algeria. The other man was caught by investigators in the Saint-Denis area of Paris.

Both men are in their thirties and are French citizens. One of them has dual French-Algerian citizenship.

According to a report by Le Parisien published this Sunday, the two men remain in police custody. As part of the Louvre case investigation, they are reportedly accused of organized theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The charges may be strengthened if they contributed to the destruction of the valuables (for example, by selling their components separately).

Recall

UNN reported that two criminals involved in the world-famous Louvre robbery were arrested on Saturday evening.

The two suspects arrested on Saturday evening were likely part of a group of four people who stole the royal jewels from the Louvre.

Louvre moved some jewels after daring robbery