Louvre moved some jewels after daring robbery

Five days after the high-profile robbery of the Paris Louvre, part of the museum's valuable jewelry collection was transferred to the Bank of France for security reasons, RTL reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The transfer, as indicated, took place on Friday morning discreetly and with all security measures observed. According to information obtained by RTL and confirmed by sources, part of the Louvre's jewelry collection was transported under police escort to the vaults of the Central Bank of France, located nearby.

Details of the transferred collections are unknown, but according to sources contacted by RTL, both the "Coronation Jewels" displayed in the Apollo Gallery and other jewels located in other museum premises were transported.

According to RTL, the jewels were placed in the main vault of the Bank of France, a high-security facility 26 meters underground. It stores about 90% of France's gold reserves.

Such a transfer is considered exceptional. Leonardo da Vinci's notes, valued at more than 600 million euros, have been stored in these vaults for several years.

Addition

The Louvre was evacuated and closed on Sunday morning. This happened after four masked thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery, where the royal jewels of France are kept.

They reportedly broke two display cases and stole eight pieces of jewelry that once belonged to French queens and empresses, with a total value of about 88 million euros (102 million US dollars).

So far, no trace of the perpetrators or the stolen jewels has been found.

France announced the value of jewelry stolen from the Louvre