France announced the value of jewelry stolen from the Louvre

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2098 views

The Louvre curator estimated the economic damage from the theft of eight pieces of jewelry from the museum last Sunday at 88 million euros. Paris prosecutor Laura Becqua expressed hope that the perpetrators would not decide to melt down the jewels.

The curator of the Louvre estimated the economic damage from the high-profile theft of jewels last Sunday at 88 million euros. This was reported by RTL with reference to the Paris prosecutor Laura Becqua, writes UNN.

The sum is indeed impressive, but it should be remembered that this is economic damage, it is incomparable to the historical damage caused by this theft 

— added Becqua.

The prosecutor's estimate of 88 million euros is the first estimated amount of what was stolen during the Louvre robbery.

Becqua also expressed hope that the attackers would not decide to "dismantle" and "melt down" the jewels to sell them.

Addition

A series of audacious thefts in European museums, culminating in the Louvre robbery, has shown that stolen items are quickly melted down or sold on the black market, so the chance of recovering them intact is almost zero. Cultural heritage experts say that a lack of investment in security turns even the most famous collections into easy prey.

Earlier, UNN wrote that during a daring raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry from the Louvre Museum in Paris, which officials say are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the attackers was the Apollo Gallery, which houses a historical collection of France's crown jewels.

