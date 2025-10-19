Media showed video footage of the French Louvre robbery

French TV channel BMFTV has published the first video footage of the robbery of the Louvre Museum in Paris, which occurred on Sunday morning, reports UNN.

Details

The recording shows a man in a yellow vest using an angle grinder to smash a display case while visitors are in the hall.

According to preliminary information, four people participated in the robbery: two were in yellow vests and likely disguised as museum employees, while two others drove scooters on which the perpetrators fled the scene.

Recall

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced that a robbery occurred at the Louvre Museum in Paris on the morning of October 19. The museum administration announced that it would be closed all day "for exceptional reasons."

Later, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "major robbery" of the Louvre lasted for seven minutes.