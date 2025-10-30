Louvre robbery: five suspects arrested

On Wednesday, October 29, five suspects were arrested in Paris and its suburbs in connection with the high-profile Louvre robbery that occurred on October 19. One of them, according to prosecutor Laure Beccuau, was the main target of the investigation, and his DNA is linked to the crime scene. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

The other four men are being questioned as individuals who may have important information. According to BFMTV, the arrests took place in various districts of the capital, including near Aubervilliers in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

The prosecutor emphasized that the new arrests are not related to the two individuals detained earlier on October 25. Those two men have already been officially charged and taken into custody. One of them is suspected of "organized robbery" and "criminal conspiracy." The charges against the second suspect are not yet known.

Additionally

During searches conducted after new arrests, investigators failed to find any part of the stolen jewels. Eight of France's crown jewels are still considered missing.

"Brick by brick, the investigation is intensifying and continues to identify all the main protagonists," assures prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police continue to search for the missing jewels and identify all those involved in the robbery.

Recall

It took the criminals only a few minutes to steal almost a dozen precious exhibits from the Louvre. French