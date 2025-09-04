$41.360.01
"Coalition of the Willing" in Paris: Media revealed list of participants and summit schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1986 views

On September 4, a summit of the "volunteer coalition" on security guarantees for Ukraine will take place in Paris. Participants plan to discuss additional sanctions against Russia during a conversation with Donald Trump.

"Coalition of the Willing" in Paris: Media revealed list of participants and summit schedule

On Thursday, September 4, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held in Paris. This is reported by UNN with reference to the French channel BFMTV.

Details

The negotiations will be attended by: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Presidents of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council António Costa; President of Finland Alexander Stubb; Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen; Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk.

Other leaders will join the meeting via video conference.

A phone call between the summit participants and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 3:00 PM Kyiv time, and a press conference will be held at the Élysée Palace at 4:00 PM Kyiv time.

Addition

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris the day before and had a working dinner with Macron. The President of Ukraine stated that he plans to raise the issue of additional sanctions against Russia in a conversation with Trump.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 3, US President's special representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Paris before the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". His participation in the meeting has not been confirmed, but negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation are expected.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
