Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin; the presidents "agreed to meet after Alaska," UNN reports, citing BFMTV.

Details

Before today's meeting between Trump and Putin, President Emmanuel Macron had further talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, BFMTV was informed by the Élysée Palace.

"The dialogue between them is close and constant," said the French president's entourage.

"President Macron and President Zelenskyy agreed to meet at a convenient time after Alaska," the presidential palace stated, without yet naming a specific date or location.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited his allies in Germany on Wednesday, and then in the United Kingdom the day before, but did not stop in France, the publication notes.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

According to two senior US administration officials, "Trump is expected to roll out the red carpet upon Putin's arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Friday and plans to greet the Russian leader upon arrival."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than a meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.